Sakwiba Sikota questions how HH knew the 4 UPND MPs who voted against Bill 7

Saki questions how HH knew the 4 UPND MPs who voted against Bill 7



By Mubanga Mubanga



Tonse-Woza-Pamodzi Alliance chairman Sakwiba Sikota has wondered how President Hakainde Hichilema knew the four members of parliament (MP) who did not vote for bill 7, when the list had not been published to Zambians.





On Saturday, President Hichilema, while addressing UPND supporters who went to receive him at Solwezi international Airport, said that four UPND MPs namely, Gary Nkombo, Elijah Muchima, Newton Samakai, and Elias Mubanga did not vote for bill 7.





“Some of our MPs voted against Bill 7. Without Bill 7 passing, we would never have had a new constituency here in Solwezi, in Kalumbila, in Mwinilunga, and in Zambezi. This province now has more MPs because UPND members of parliament followed the instruction to vote for Bill 7,” President Hichilema said. “But we have four MPs who refused to vote for Bill 7, and I will name them: Garry Nkombo, Elijah Muchima, Newton Samakai, and Elias Mubanga.”





In an interview with Daily Revelation on Saturday, Sikota asked why it was only President Hichilema who knew



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/saki-questions-how-hh-knew-the-4-upnd-mps-who-voted-against-bill-7/