SANDF soldier dies, another missing in flooded river incident



The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed a tragic incident during Operation Corona in the Macadamia area, resulting in one death and a second soldier missing.





The incident occurred on Thursday when a SANDF Military Police vehicle attempted to cross a swollen river while on routine patrol. The force of the floodwaters swept two members from the vehicle.





In a media statement, the SANDF confirmed the recovery of one soldier’s body, while an extensive search for the missing member continues. The operation involves the South African Police Service Diving Rescue Team, supported by an SANDF Oryx helicopter.





Top defence officials, including Minister Angie Motshekga and Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya, have extended condolences to the family of the deceased and expressed solidarity with the family of the missing soldier.





The SANDF has requested that the media allow space for the ongoing search and rescue efforts and for the affected families to be informed and supported.