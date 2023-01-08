Sarafina Calls Out Mutale Mwanza To A Boxing Match….but Mutale Mwanza Turns Offer Down For Fear Of Being Splashed With ‘amanshinsha’



Mutale Mwanza

M – Nation 💣

A letter to Sarafina.

“ Dear Sara,

I can not fight you naiwe Kuti wansabusha amashinsha 😊 & I do NOT condone violence sorry. But I will have to decline your boxing offer.

However, The wise thing to do is for you to apologize for all the lies you have told about me over the years. You know deep down your heart that you have been lying and you continue to lie for relevance. Please Stop it !!

You have been living in bondage for nothing. I know you miss me dearly and life has not been the same for you without me. I understand. But You and i will never be cordial again & it may be in your best interest to release yourself from the torture you have inflicted upon yourself.

I have watched you drag me for months even after your short stint in the cells. Learn to LEARN from your mistakes.

If I’m asked a question about you during an interview and I reply respectfully, don’t make videos about me telling lies to the masses. I will fight for my innocence and protect my brand at all Costs. My past association with you should not turn me into a fool just because I blocked you and I have refused to associate with you.

It’s okay to let go of a relationship. Find new associates. Get a new hobby. Being hateful and hurtful is really tired. Aren’t you supposed to be a comedian? Focus on that. Surely your brand can’t evolve around shading me. It’s tired.

Aren’t you tired ? Okay personally I’m tired on your behalf & now I just pity you. I feel sorry for you.

Find your own identity and build yourself around what you’re good at. We are all good at something. Focus on your strengths.

I have never publicly disclosed a single thing about why I blocked you. The least you can do is respect yourself and behave properly. Up until today, I have been mature about your lies & betrayal, I am in your past my lady. Let it go.

I showed you nothing but love, I opened up my home to you, I helped you ( you are not established sarafina, stop being ungrateful) YOU messed things up for yourself. I was trying to be a kopala sister to you. But what did you do ?

When the lights go out and you’re left all alone without the facebook likes and cheer, you know the truth and I know it hurts you.

You messed up and things can never be the same again between us. I hold nothing against you and I seldom think of you. I advise that you erase me from your memory too. There’s nothing to hold on to my dear. Having a bad heart and being ungrateful will take you nowhere. I hold nothing against you and I hope you make it in life. I’m in a good place and things are Working out great for me. May God bless you with abundant success so that you stop hating me for mine. 🙏🏾

Heal.

Please Find healing. Find peace.

I wish you well.

God loves you.

Cheers. 👊🏾

Double M.