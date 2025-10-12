SARS confirms Lucky Montana owes over R55 million in taxes



The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has confirmed that former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) CEO and current Member of Parliament Lucky Montana owes more than R55 million in outstanding taxes.





According to SARS, the total debt amounting to R55,133,282.94 includes tax, penalties, and interest accumulated between 2009 and 2019.





The revenue service said the debt stems from Montana’s alleged under-declaration of income, failure to submit returns for some years, and unexplained deposits not linked to employment income.





Montana, however, has accused SARS of fraud, claiming the agency “doctored” a court judgment to justify its actions against him. He insists the matter is politically motivated and has filed legal action to challenge what he calls a “fake judgment.”





SARS has strongly denied the allegations, describing Montana’s claims as “false and vexatious.” The agency said it followed due legal process and warned that it could publicly disclose his tax information under section 67(5) of the Tax Administration Act to correct misinformation.





In August, Montana offered R5.4 million as a compromise settlement, but SARS said such offers can only be considered if the taxpayer acknowledges the debt. The revenue service is reportedly pursuing sequestration proceedings and the attachment of Montana’s assets to recover the outstanding amount.





The dispute has reignited debate over tax enforcement and accountability for high-profile public figures, with SARS reaffirming that “no one is above the law.”