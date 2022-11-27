Saudi Arabian Players to own a Rolls-Royce after win against Argentina

The Saudi Arabian players are set to receive a Rolls-Royce following their historic World Cup victory over Argentina.

Herve Renard’s side stunned the two-time winners on Tuesday morning with a 2-1 victory at the Lusail Stadium.

It’s the biggest win in Saudi football history, with Argentina a whopping 48 places above them in FIFA’s world rankings.

Their performance impressed Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who is set to dip into his own pockets for a luxurious award.

According to Sport bible, all 26 members of the Saudi squad will be gifted a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

It’s unknown which model they’ll be getting, but basic models of the Rolls-Royce Phantom cost £363,600.

Credit: Sportbible