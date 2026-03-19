Saudi Foreign Minister Slams Iran’s Premeditated Aggression: ‘Not a Coincidence’





RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat delivered a blunt warning to Iran Tuesday, calling out Tehran’s missile barrages on Gulf states as part of a deliberate campaign of chaos, not random retaliation.





In an emergency GCC foreign ministers’ meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan laid it out straight: “What we are witnessing today from the Iranian regime is not a coincidence. Rather, it is a premeditated plan. This behavior is an extension of a historical record based on coercion, sponsoring militias, and supporting its proxies to target neighboring countries.”





The timing was no accident. Hours earlier, Saudi air defenses knocked down four Iranian ballistic missiles headed straight for Riyadh, sending explosions echoing across the capital. This fits a pattern of Iranian strikes hammering Gulf energy sites and cities since the US-Israel conflict with Tehran kicked off in February.





Saudi officials and their GCC partners have had enough of Iran’s long game: arming proxies, meddling in neighbors’ affairs, and now direct attacks that threaten the region’s stability. Prince Faisal didn’t mince words about the pattern of interference through militias that has destabilized the Middle East for years.





Gulf leaders are done issuing quiet warnings. They’re demanding the international community step up, hold Iran accountable, and stop the aggression cold. With UN resolutions piling up and broad global condemnation, Tehran’s isolation grows while its missiles keep flying.





The message from Riyadh is clear: Iran’s regime isn’t defending itself — it’s exporting terror by design. The Gulf won’t sit idle as proxies and ballistic threats rain down. Time for real consequences.