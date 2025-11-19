Saudi Pumping $1trillion into the USA, Trump happy

Saudi Pumping $1trillion into the USA, POTUS happy



“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledges $1 trillion to the US during a lavish visit with President Trump, reigniting global outrage over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and America’s selective morality. MBS is worth $36 billion personally, while UAE arms deals with the US top $1.2 billion annually.”





“L’argent n’a pas d’odeur.” — French proverb

(Money has no smell.)



Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote-



19 Nov 25



Washington, D.C. — The South Lawn of the White House looked like a scene from Aladdin meets Wall Street. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and part-time global rehab patient, arrived to cannon salutes, warplane flyovers, and Trump’s trademark grin that says, “I smell money.”





The Prince pledged to pump $1 trillion into the US economy, a figure so large it could buy every moral compass in Washington and still leave change for a few drone strikes.





This is the same MBS whose name still echoes in the corridors of Istanbul’s Saudi consulate, where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was dismembered like a bad manuscript. But hey, money talks, bullshit walks, right?





Trump, ever the dealmaker, brushed off the bloodstains with a handshake and a photo-op. Human rights groups? They’re screaming into the void while sipping lukewarm coffee in Geneva. The US, once the self-appointed sheriff of global ethics, now moonlights as a concierge for petro-billionaires.





Meanwhile, Africa gets lectured on democracy and human rights while the UAE buys $1.2 billion in US missiles and drones. Nigeria gets sanctions; MBS gets steak and state dinners. Southern Africa gets scrutiny; Saudi Arabia gets Silicon Valley shares.





MBS himself is worth $36 billion, not counting the oil under his feet or the silence he buys. The hypocrisy is so thick you could bottle it and sell it as “Freedom™.”





America’s moral compass? It’s spinning like a Vegas roulette wheel. And guess who’s holding the chips.



Blood, laughter, and a trillion-dollar smirk. Welcome to diplomacy, 2025.—



Amb. Anthony Mukwita, International Relations Analyst and Author