Vivian Mubukwanu writes. …

Why do we always desire to conclude and easily forget in Zambia 🇿🇲.

Sean Tembo, PEP president illegally mounted a flag at his residence. Shocking for a former police officer.

So let us all wait for the police to do their thing. They arrested him. They know better why they did. What if he assaulted the wife. In all his actions, President Hakainde Hichilema never assigned him so there is no need to blame him.

As a people we should learn to have the courage to speak the truth without insulting. Our actions equally should not break the law. Let all desiring to lead do so with dignity.

This is what the Constitution says;

Section 4(3) of the National Flag and Armorial Ensigns Act Cap 8 of the laws of Zambia states that No person, other than the President or a person authorised by the President in that behalf, shall fly, display or otherwise use the Standard.

Subsection 4 stresses that Any person who contravenes the provisions of this section or who fails to comply with any of the conditions imposed. He who does so is guilty of an

offence and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding fifteen thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding twelve months, or to both.

The same Act cited further goes to guide in regulation 3 that Notwithstanding anything contained in these Regulations, the National Flag maybe flown-

(a) at buildings or premises owned or occupied by the Government;

(b) at buildings or premises owned or occupied by local government

authorities;

(c) at buildings or premises owned or occupied by any statutory board or

statutory corporation;

(d) at state-aided schools; and

(e) on any motor car, boat or ship in or by which a Minister of government is

for the time being travelling.

4. The Minister may in writing authorise any person to fly the National Flag on any premises or at such buildings and on such days or occasions as he may specify, and such permission may be given subject to any conditions which the Minister may think

expedient. ,

5. Subject to the provisions of regulations 6 and 7, the National Flag may be flown by any person-

(a) on the following public holidays, namely: Africa Freedom Day, Heroes Day, Unity Day, and Independence Day; and

(b) on such other days or occasions as the Minister may declare for this purpose.

6. (1) The National Flag shall be flown with due respect and, when flown with other flags, the National Flag shall be in a more prominent position than other flags.

At times the police are slow to act and maybe this is when they concluded studying the illegal mounting of the flag by SET. Cosmo Mumba just like Muliokela dream’s being a president one day but never has he sunk so low to fly the Zambian flag on his vehicle or residence.