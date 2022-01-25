Sean Tembo roasted by Zambians

Opposition leader Sean Tembo has been severely lambasted by a horde of bloggers who accuse him of immaturity and being a cry baby. Tembo has been arrested by Police for an ethnic statement he made last year where he stated that Bemba were about to be extinct by President Hakainde Hichilema’s government.

Lameck Kaposa:

Our forefather never fought for tribal division and hurt speach rights and liberties, to the contrary they preached unit and fought against discrimination. Remember the one Zambia 🇿🇲 one nation motto?

Davis Lupindula:

Trible Division Toxic Talk is not among the Liberties and Rights our Forefathers died for. U are totally misguided Sean Tembo..

Steve En:

With all due respect sir, You’re an attention seeker. You do what you do deliberately and knowing that you’ll be arrested one day and you’ll all but blame It on the government and the president all because you desperately want to grow your name in Zambian politics.

Steve Tembo:

But don’t go tribal criticism is not bad but term your postings also my brother and president of PEP

Sila Silomba:

Trying so hard to be relevant. You pray for the storm and when it starts raining you turn into a cry baby.

Term your mouth akulu imwe.

Bright Mpofu Sinkozi:

You do things deliberately so that you are arrested and then have something to talk about sir. It would have been better you keep your checks and balances clean so that when you are arrested, everyone will stand with you but as things stand, it’s difficult for any well meaning Zambian to stand with you as you publicly discredit the office you are aspiring to hold. Check your politics and turn your ways to something better.

Kennedy Mweemba:

Just offer proper checks and balances… Not statements aimed at dividing us for your own political gain…. Proper checks and balances if you do then we’ll all rally behind you not what you are doing boss.

Be a sober politician and a role model to us the youths not being nonsense coz we are not interested in nonsense

Sammy SM Musonda:

Muleikalafye, we know u trying by all means to win a sympathy vote, your politics are too petty, u have no direction

Moses D Banda:

Did HH make you post what you posted?

Mudala wanga nichani kansi