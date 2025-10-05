SEAN TEMBO SUPPORTS MUMBI PHIRI: “Mumbi Phiri’s is a political strategy statement and not a tribal statement”

SEAN TEMBO SUPPORTS MUMBI PHIRI



TRIBALISM? WHAT TRIBALISM?



By Sean Tembo – PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson





Hon. Mumbi Phiri’s statement that if a Bemba picks an Easterner running-mate, then we will win, is a political strategy statement and not a tribal statement, as some are alleging.





Those who say this is a tribal statement, can you explain how it amounts to a tribal statement?



Also tell us what combination of candidates would not amount to a tribal presidential ticket? To begin with, how does a ticket made up of two regions amount to a tribal ticket? If Hon. Mumbi Phiri had said the winning ticket needs to be a Bemba with another Bemba as running mate, then perhaps that would be seen as tribal. But that’s not what she said.





Let us avoid politics of blackmail. By the way, l agree with Hon. Mumbi Phiri 100%. The ticket that has the greatest chance of removing UPND is one with a northerner (Muchinga, Luapula or Northern Province) as presidential candidate, and an Easterner as running mate.





Of course, other ticket combinations can also win, but in my view, the ticket that has the greatest chance of winning is the one Hon. Mumbi Phiri proposed.



Anywhere in the world, political parties have regional strongholds. Nothing wrong or tribal about that. Even in the US, democrats are strong up north, and republicans are strong down south. The middle states such as Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, etcetera are referred to as swing states, or battleground states, and decide the election outcome.





It is almost standard practice that both democratic and republican presidential candidates pick a running mate from a swing state, because it is meaningless for a democratic presidential candidate to pick a running mate from a southern state such as Mississippi or Alabama because such a running mate would not bring any votes to the ticket from where they’re coming from, because those are staunch republican states.





Similarly it is meaningless for a republican presidential candidate to pick a running mate from northern states such as Vermont or Massachusetts, because such a running mate would not bring any votes to the ticket from where they’re coming from, because those are staunch democratic states.





In my considered view, both Hon. Given Lubinda and Hon. Raphael Nakachinda cannot win a Ward Councillor seat on a PF ticket, in their respective home villages, because those are UPND strongholds. That’s a fact. You might like it, or you might hate it, but it’s a fact.





The majority of those trying to condemn Hon. Mumbi Phiri’s statement are either UPND supporters or those that have been hired by the UPND to undermine the opposition from within.

These are quite a number, by the way. But us well-meaning opposition leaders will not be bullied or blackmailed into floating a politically-impotent ticket, which will make us lose next year’s elections.

We shall not be shy to openly talk about a ticket that has the greatest chance of winning us next year’s elections. What Hon. Mumbi Phiri said is a matter of fact. Whether you like a particular fact or you hate it, nothing changes, it remains a fact.



Anyway, TILI TONSE and the Future is SET



SET 05.10.2025