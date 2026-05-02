Iran still has ‘many things’ to do in revenge, Tehran cleric says

“The enemy should know that we will not let them go and will avenge Khamenei and every single person killed,” Tehran’s Friday prayer leader Mohammad-Javad Haj Ali-Akbari said.

“We have still not taken revenge for Qassem Soleimani, and we have many things to do,” he said during his sermon in Tehran.

He also praised Iran’s negotiating team, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, saying they had rejected the enemy’s demands.

“We thank the negotiating team and its head, Mr. Ghalibaf, and the foreign minister for rejecting the enemy,” Haj Ali-Akbari said. “If Haj Bagher manages to fire at the heart of Satan with his missile of diplomacy, all the better. Otherwise, Seyed Majid (Mousavi) will fire at the heart of Satan with his launcher and real missile,” he said, referring to the IRGC aerospace commander.