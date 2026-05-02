Man arrested for using Starlink dies after beating by Iran security forces

Alaeddin was violently arrested and, after dozens of days, his family was told to collect his body, the source said.

He had gone to a hospital to follow up on the condition of his brother, Hamid Alaeddin, who had been shot during protests. Some of Hesam Alaeddin’s electronic devices were seized there.

A week later, when he went to retrieve the devices and follow up on the matter, he was arrested and taken to his home for questioning and a search, according to the source.

He was severely beaten at his home with various objects and died there, but authorities concealed his death and treated him as if he were still a living detainee.

Hesam Alaeddin was a relative of Ahmad Alaeddin, one of the owners of Tehran’s famous Alaeddin shopping center.