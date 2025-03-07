SEAN TEMBO TO PETITION CONSTITUTION COURT OVER EDGAR LUNGU’S 2026 PRESIDENTIAL ELIGIBILITY

PEP TO PETITION CONSTITUTION COURT OVER EDGAR LUNGU’S 2026 PRESIDENTIAL ELIGIBILITY





The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has announced its decision to file a petition in the Constitutional Court of Zambia, challenging the court’s December 12, 2024, ruling that cleared former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to contest the 2026 presidential elections.





In a statement released from Liberty House, PeP leader Sean Tembo revealed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to seek a review of the court’s judgment, arguing that it violated the rights of candidates who participated in the 2021 general elections.





“The basis of the petition is that the judgement of the Constitutional Court, on 12th December 2024, violated the rights of candidates who stood in the 2021 general election,” Tembo stated. “Therefore, the said judgement must be reviewed and set aside.”





The PeP confirmed that the petition will be formally filed on Monday, 10th March 2025.



Tembo further expressed concern over recent developments in the judiciary, referencing the dismissal of certain Constitutional Court judges. Despite this, he voiced hope that the party would still receive a fair hearing.





“It is hoped and expected that, despite the purging of some justices of the Constitutional Court that recently took place, the party will be able to get some justice in this matter,” Tembo added.





The eligibility of Edgar Lungu has remained a contentious issue in Zambian politics, with the December 2024 ruling reigniting public debate over constitutional limits on presidential terms. Lungu previously served from 2015 to 2021, and his opponents have argued that his bid for a third term contradicts constitutional provisions.





With PeP’s petition now heading to the courts, the legal and political battles surrounding Lungu’s candidacy appear far from over.



PeP STATEMENT ON FILING IN OF PETITION IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT REGARDING THE ELIGIBILITY MATTER





Liberty House, 7th March 2025



1. The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), has resolved, at it’s sitting today, to file a Petition in the Constitutional Court of Zambia, in relation to the issue of the eligibility of the 6th Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to stand in the upcoming 2026 Presidential elections, which matter was previously decided by the Constitutional Court of Zambia on 12th December 2024.





2. The basis of the Petition is that the judgement of the Constitutional Court, on 12th December 2024, violated the rights of candidates who stood in the 2021 general election, and that therefore, the said judgement must be reviewed and set aside by the Constitutional Court.





3. The Patriots for Economic Progress shall file the said petition on Monday, 10th March 2025. It is hoped and expected that, despite the purging of some justices of the Constitutional Court that recently took place, the party will be able to get some justice in this matter from the Construction Court.



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

Party President

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)

Lusaka, Zambia