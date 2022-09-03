Politics have become disgraceful – Mambo

By Fanny Kalonda

CHIKONDI Foundation president John Mambo says Sean Tembo’s Facebook post of referring womens’ monthly flow as a mere entertainment is unethical and disappointing behaviour which must not be allowed to continue.

Bishop Mambo noted that politics have become disgraceful.

Patriots for Economic Progress president Tembo posted on his Facebook page “Bally’s monthly menstruation is here again. Fuel prices to be revised tomorrow”.

Bishop Mambo said the comment crossed “the line as it shows how disgraceful politics in the country have become”.

“We have recently witnessed an optimisation of hateful politics from our politicians, with one of them taking the route of tweeting a disrespectful and disdainful comment that torments and depicts our mothers’ monthly flow as a mere entertainment. Thus how disgraceful our politics have become! This unethical and disappointing behaviour must not be allowed to continue. This is crossing the line,” he said.

And Bishop Mambo said FDD president Edith Nawakwi’s attack on President Hichilema is vindictive and unfair.

He said the country should not mistake President Hichilema’s desire to unite the nation as a sign of weakness.

He advised Nawakwi to join respectable crusade of unity and not division and acrimony.

Bishop Mambo noted that Nawakwi had in the past demonised President Hichilema and appeared to still want to continue on the same trajectory.

He urged Nawakwi to give Zambians an alternative economic programme and hope instead of “insults, hate and demonising President Hichilema”.

“President Edith Nawakwi’s homecoming into the arena of politics after a long break was expected to offer a sense of relief to the toxic culture of Zambian politics, especially in regard to her grudge-bearing standpoint on her brother, Republican President Hakainde Hichilema. Her recent blistering attack on the person of His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema is vindictive and unfair especially that she had in the past elected to demonise him, and appear to still want to continue on the same trajectory,” he said. “President Hakainde Hichilema has just been in office for one year and yes there has been bumps along the way, and it is to be expected, but there has been mammoth achievements on the economic front, and above all there has been peace because this country was headed for a serious civil conflict. The President has however ably applied brakes by persistently flaunting a message of peace, unity and law and order among all our citizens.”

Bishop Maambo said in just one year, President Hichilema had demonstrated a workable vision.

“I really believe that we should not mistake President Hichilema’s desire to unite the country as a sign of weakness. I think he is demonstrating the exceptional resilience of the Zambian spirit whose foundation was laid down by our founding fathers and mothers. No politician or group of politicians should ever be allowed to violate this sacrosanct principle of One Zambia One Nation on which our nationhood is anchored upon,” said Bishop Mambo. “The Bible is very clear about how a people without a vision can perish. In just one year, Mr Hichilema has demonstrated a workable vision. All constituencies have an enhanced and readily available CDF, free education for all Zambian children, 30,000 teachers employed and already on the payroll, 11,000 health workers have been given jobs, inflation is down, the kwacha is up and the trickle-down effect on the prices of goods and services is beginning to show.”