Second Arrest Made in Warrick “Warras” Stock Murder Case



By: Kaya 959



South African police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of Warrick “Warras” Stock, bringing new hope in a case that shocked Johannesburg.



The 25-year-old Mozambican national was detained on Friday evening (30 January 2026) at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, east of the city.



The first suspect, Victor Mthethowakhe Majola, 44, had his bail application denied on 26 January and is due back in court on 11 February. Majola faces charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



Stock, a private security professional, was shot dead on 16 December 2024 outside Zambezi House in Johannesburg’s central business district. His death is thought to be linked to his work reclaiming hijacked inner-city buildings.



Police have not disclosed whether the latest arrest is expected to lead to further charges.

