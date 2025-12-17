UPDATE: SECRET NPA DOSSIER EXPLODES! DA MP ACCUSED IN $1M CASH-FOR-FAVOURS SCANDAL





A buried 2014 NPA report has resurfaced with explosive allegations against current DA Member of Parliament Glynnnis Breytenbach, accusing her of receiving $1 million from businessman Nathan Kirsh a complainant in a case she was prosecuting at the time.





According to the Integrity Management Unit’s findings, investigators recommended criminal prosecution for corruption, fraud and possible racketeering. The report alleges Breytenbach breached multiple prosecutorial and public service codes by soliciting and accepting large sums of money from Kirsh, failing to act impartially, and becoming personally entangled in cases linked to close associates.





The dossier further claims she abused her seniority to influence prosecutions, failed to declare financial interests, misrepresented overseas business holdings, borrowed money from subordinates, and misled her employer over an official trip.





Despite the damning recommendations, the report was never acted upon sparking fresh outrage and renewed calls for accountability. Critics say the revelations raise troubling questions about justice, power and political protection at the highest levels.



More disclosures are expected to follow.