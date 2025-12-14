SECRET REPORT SHOCK: RAMAPHOSA LOCKS AWAY MADLANGA FINDINGS



President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed that the explosive interim report of the Madlanga Commission will remain under wraps when it is delivered on 17 December, sparking fresh outrage and claims of a high-level cover-up.





The decision comes amid mounting allegations that organised crime has deeply penetrated South Africa’s political, policing and judicial institutions. Sources close to the commission say the interim findings point to the alleged capture of key state structures by powerful criminal networks.





At the centre of the storm is suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is accused of disbanding the elite PKTT unit in a move allegedly designed to block the arrest of so-called “Big Five Cartel” kingpins, including Katiso Molefe and controversial businessman Cat Matlala.





Critics argue that keeping the report secret undermines transparency and public trust, especially given the seriousness of the claims. With the country gripped by rising crime and political tension, pressure is mounting on the Presidency to explain why South Africans are being denied access to findings that could shake the foundations of the state.