Security agents making headway in pursuit of fugitive Petauke Central MP Emmanuel Jay Banda who escaped from lawful custody -Gov’t

Highlights from the joint pressing briefing held by the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa MP, the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Hon. Paul Kabuswe MP and the Minister of Labour and Social Security Hon. Brenda Tambatamba MP.



UPDATE ON THE OCCURRENCES IN KASEMPA RELATING TO THE EVACUATION OF ILLEGAL MINERS

✅The area in question is Chindomona in Dengwe ward, an established mining zone owned by individuals with full mining rights.



✅The illegal mining activities took place under the jurisdiction of Mulopwe Metal Mining Limited.

✅The illegal activities compromised and abrogated a number of pieces of legislation such as the Public Order Act, Public Health Act and Mines and Minerals Act.

✅Over 2000 illegal miners were detected in the area.



✅Law enforcement agencies were deployed to curb the rise of illegal mining activities.

✅No death or fatality has been recorded as a result of police intervention in Kasempa.



✅Citizens are urged to collect facts before reporting on issues to avoid the spread of false information.

Meanwhile, Mines and Mineral Development Minister Hon. Paul Kabuswe says Government will not tolerate illegal mining and is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to bring an end to the vice.



✅According to the Mines and Minerals Development Act, License holders have the responsibility to ensure security of their premises.

✅Government has no ownership of the Senseli Gold Mine.

✅Government is mandated to issue mining Licenses to all successful applicants.



✅Government is expected to conduct an aerial mapping survey of the entire country to determine precise locations of all mineral resources.

✅ Konkola Copper Mine has paid over 300 contractors and suppliers racing towards a deadline of 31st August, 2024.

And the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, indicated that Government holds Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) and other like – minded institutions as they are important in the execution of the country’s democratic governance.



✅Government would like such institutions to continue being respected locally and internationally.

✅The Chief Government Spokesperson noted that of late, TI-Z has been making commentaries that are completely unfounded relating to constitutional amendments that do not exist despite the institution having a long history of trust and confidence from the citizens in terms of fighting corruption.



✅Additionally, TI-Z has made comments on Senseli Mine which are unfounded and baseless.

✅Government expects that respected institutions such as TI-Z should find it easy to walk to any government offices and line Ministries to get information before misleading the public.

✅ Government fears that if TI-Z gets its integrity tainted by ‘an octopus arrangement’, it will then lose credible partners in governance.



✅Governments is of the view that TI-Z is an institution of integrity which is the foundation upon which they stand, hence the need for the institution to speak with facts.

UPDATE ON THE ESCAPE OF HON. EMMANUEL JAY BANDA , PETAUKE CENTRAL MP.

✅Mr. Mweetwa stated that while receiving treatment in hospital, Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda escaped from lawful custody some three days ago and his whereabouts remain unknown to date.

✅The security agencies are making headway in the man hunt and pursuit of Mr. Banda to bring him back to lawful custody.



✅The matter will be followed to the latter and Government is deploying all available means and resources to ensure that the MP is brought back because he is the citizen of Zambia.

✅Additionally, when one escapes under lawful custody, it is the role of the State to ensure that the prison escapee is brought back in custody.

✅ Hon. Jay Banda is not being treated differently but will be looked for just like any other fugitive.



✅Government is deeply concerned that the lawmaker who should lead by example in the observance of the rule of law should take lead in breaking it by escaping from lawful custody.

✅ So far, the investigations have progressed well and revealed that Mr. Banda’s escape was well-orchestrated and that in its execution, a number of people were involved.



✅The MP was aided to escape and that the police are closing down on all those who were involved in his escape. Currently, Emmanuel Jay Banda is believed to be hiding within neighbourhoods where he may easily be brought back into lawful custody of the State

✅One of Emmanuel Banda’s wives is currently undergoing interrogations with the police relating to the escape of Mr. Banda unlike what is being reported on social media that she has been arrested.

✅Citizens are urged not to rush into believing everything they see on social media. This matter is not a political but a criminal matter being treated like any other criminal matter.



✅Therefore, those with a habit of insinuating the state of affairs regarding this matter should refrain from it at all times.

✅The Chief Government Spokesperson stated that lawmakers should be mindful of what they say because unsuspecting citizens take it as the gospel truth.

✅The nation will be updated as events unfold relating to the incident and that people should remain calm while the State does its work.

✅Government is hopeful that the lawmaker will be brought back in good health.



✅Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa added that statements on social media which are attributed to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu stating that it was a mistake by the police to treat Emmanuel Jay Banda MP with a ‘human kind of attitude’ has been noted.

✅However, the Minister clarified that Mr. Mwiimbu did not indicate that he was at fault to accord Mr. Banda that treatment but rather was emphasizing that ordinarily any prisoner would not be allowed to ask for or be given privacy to be in a room where he or she will be alone with his attendees.

✅The officers on duty knew that they were dealing with the supposedly Member of Parliament no wonder he was treated humanely which ordinarily is not supposed to be given to an ordinary prisoner.



✅The question was not on human rights but on Mr. Banda being given human treatment as a Member of Parliament.

UPDATE ON MAIZE IMPORTS FROM TANZANIA.

✅The Maize being imported from Tanzania has begun to arrive in the country.

✅Truckloads of maize are entering the country through Nakonde border to mitigate the food insecurity arising from the drought.



✅The maize is being brought to Kapiri Mposhi depots and in a few days, the Minister of Information and Media will conduct a tour to the depots.

✅ First Quantum Minerals are the main transporters of the maize using their trucks.



✅Government has decided to award First Quantum Minerals to transport maize from Tanzania to Zambia because they have a reliable huge fleet of trucks and that the trucks are transporting copper from Zambia to Tanzania.



✅In this regard, First Quantum Minerals is only charging the government for one route for their trucks moving from Zambia into Tanzania and back which is a prudent decision.



✅The New Dawn Administration is using resources prudently which has led to a lot of its achievements such as free education, payments of retirees and job creation in different sectors among others.