Security beefed up as Mkhwanazi prepares to testify before Ad Hoc Committee



Security has been tightened around KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, ahead of his upcoming appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. The committee is probing explosive allegations of political interference and corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS).





Mkhwanazi, who has already testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has accused senior official including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of unlawfully dismantling task teams investigating political killings and removing sensitive case dockets. He has been placed under heightened protection following what officials describe as “credible threats” to his safety.





Additional security measures have reportedly been implemented at his home, while his movements now fall under the scrutiny of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit. The reinforcement comes amid concerns that his testimony could implicate powerful figures in both the police and political spheres.





The Ad Hoc Committee, established by Parliament in July, is tasked with investigating Mkhwanazi’s claims.