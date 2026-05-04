Selena Gomez allegedly shvt Justin Bieber 0ut after trying to contact her…



She has taken to IG Live to address the recent controversy in her marriage. She stated that despite having iss-ues, she’s still married to Benny Blanco.





She debunked all the rumors that she che@ted on Benny with her ex, Justin Bieber.





She said Justin tried to contact her when he was having a di:fficult time with his wife, Hailey, but she completely shvt him 0ut.



She also pointed out that she’s expecting a baby with Benny.





It sounds like Justin and Selena still think about each other—what if we don’t know what’s going on❓



Fans say they thought Justin Bieber was happy