Selena Gomez has reportedly gone br0ke, and she’s now selling her Los Angeles mansion.





According to reports, she and Benny Blanco bought a $35 million Beverly Hills house after getting engaged, but sources claim Benny’s spending may have dra:ned her money quickly since she was reportedly a billionaire before they got engaged.





Now, Selena is allegedly selling her own mansion to keep things running.



Friends are reportedly worried about Benny’s influence on both their relationship and everything Selena has worked hard for.





Selena was once reported to have an estimated net worth of around $1 billion before getting engaged.





Later, reports claimed her net worth dropped to around $750 million after being engaged.



Now, it’s being alleged that she wants to sell her mansion because they’re br0ke.



How did she go from being worth $750 million to allegedly being br0ke❓