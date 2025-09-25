Self-proclaimed Prophetess arrested with bucket of human body parts

A self-proclaimed prophetess has been arrested in Harare, Zimbabwe, after police discovered a bucket filled with human body parts at her residence, following a home birth that ended in tragedy.

The woman, identified as Rumbidzayi Sanyamvura and known to her followers as Madzimai Rumbi, was taken into custody after the death of a 36-year-old woman, Ms Misoya, who had sought her assistance to deliver a baby. Authorities said the incident occurred last Tuesday, but police were only alerted this past Saturday.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest and revealed disturbing details of the discovery. “We were informed of a suspicious death following a childbirth at the suspect’s residence. Upon our arrival and initial inquiries, the suspect led us to a bucket which she had stored on the premises,” he said.

The container, police reported, held a collection of remains including teeth, intestinal matter, an umbilical cord, and a quantity of blood. Sanyamvura allegedly told investigators that all the contents were linked to the deceased woman.

Police immediately ordered the suspension of Ms Misoya’s burial, pending further forensic investigation. Inspector Chakanza said the body, along with the bucket and its contents, had been transported to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for post-mortem and DNA analysis.

An initial examination suggested that Ms Misoya died from complications linked to high blood pressure. However, the grisly evidence has prompted authorities to conduct a more comprehensive inquiry into the exact cause of death and the origin of the body parts.

It remains unclear whether the newborn survived. Officials have not released further details, as forensic specialists continue their work at the hospital.

The case has shocked the local community, raising fresh concerns about unregulated spiritual practices in Zimbabwe.