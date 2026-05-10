Senator Graham says Iran deal must end support for Hezbollah and proxies

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said any negotiated settlement with Iran must include an end to Tehran’s state sponsorship of terrorism through support for Hezbollah and other groups, warning that continued backing for proxies should bring “the severest of consequences.”

“Without that Lebanon and Syria will never be stabilized and Israel will never know peace.”

Graham made the comments while reposting a video of President Donald Trump telling reporters that Washington could return to “Project Freedom” if negotiations do not produce a deal.

“We’ll go a different route if everything doesn’t get signed up, buttoned up,” Trump said. “We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen – but it’ll be Project Freedom Plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things.”

Graham called the idea of “Project Freedom Plus” “very intriguing” and said it could bear fruit, describing safe passage for international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz “in the face of Iranian resistance as a game changer.”

He said the “plus” part, in his view, would involve more international partners and “limited kinetic activity.”