Senegal MPs Pass Landmark Electoral Law, Clearing Path for PM Ousmane Sonko’s 2029 Presidential Bid

In a decisive move that could reshape Senegal’s political landscape, the National Assembly has overwhelmingly approved changes to the country’s electoral code, removing key legal barriers that previously disqualified Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko from running for president



The bill passed with 128 votes in favour, 11 against, and 2 abstentions. It was fast-tracked under an emergency procedure and is now headed to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye for signature. Opposition parties have criticized the process and may challenge it at the Constitutional Council.9782aa



Why This Matters:

Sonko, 51, was barred from the 2024 presidential race due to a conviction. His ally Faye won that election and appointed him Prime Minister.



Tensions have simmered between Faye and Sonko, sparking speculation that the firebrand PASTEF leader is eyeing the 2029 top job himself.



The reform directly targets provisions that had blocked his candidacy, potentially paving the way for his return to the ballot



This development comes amid broader constitutional and electoral reforms under discussion. Supporters hail it as a victory for political inclusion, while critics see it as tailored to one man’s ambitions.