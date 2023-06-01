Senegal’s opposition leader jailed for ‘corrupting youth’

Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been sentenced by a court to two years in prison for “corrupting the youth”, but has been cleared of rape charges.

The politician’s supporters say the trial was aimed at stopping Mr Sonko from standing in presidential elections next year.

He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has urged people to “rise up”.

When Mr Sonko was arrested in 2021, clashes left at least a dozen people dead.

He has accused Senegal’s President Macky Sall of planning to stay in office for an unconstitutional third term.