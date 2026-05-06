Serena Williams also burst out for the drip competition alongside Jay-Z and The Rock.



The athlete wore an Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Perpetual Calendar at the Met Gala worth over $1.5 million.





Competing with Dwayne Johnson, who wore a $3.3 million Jacob & Co Billionaire III watch encrusted with diamonds,



and Jay-Z, who also wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime at the Met Gala worth $6.5 million.





It’s good seeing our women up there too; Serena might just be a billionaire low-key.



She’s a strong woman who worked for her money. She never waited for spousal or child support.



Shoutout to all the hardworking women and mothers worldwide.