Serena Williams also burst out for the drip competition alongside Jay-Z and The Rock.
The athlete wore an Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Perpetual Calendar at the Met Gala worth over $1.5 million.
Competing with Dwayne Johnson, who wore a $3.3 million Jacob & Co Billionaire III watch encrusted with diamonds,
and Jay-Z, who also wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime at the Met Gala worth $6.5 million.
It’s good seeing our women up there too; Serena might just be a billionaire low-key.
She’s a strong woman who worked for her money. She never waited for spousal or child support.
Shoutout to all the hardworking women and mothers worldwide.