Shakafuswa dynasty neturality fuels Chris’ independent political journey

….my family gives me ultimate freedom to build an authentic political career





By DAVID KANDUZA

THE aspiring and immediate past member of Parliamentary for Mandevu Constituency Christopher Shakafuswa says his family has always remained neutral in his political decisions, giving him the ultimate freedom to build an authentic political career grounded entirely in his personal convictions and vision for society.





Mr Shakafuswa speaking in an interview from Lusaka maintained that his decisions to leave the Patriotic Front (PF) were necitated in 2025 by then PF acting president Given Lubinda who suspended him and dropped him from his position as the PF Lusaka Province chairperson.





He said the disciplinary action was reportedly triggered by his vocal support for alternative presidential candidates for the opposition party.





Mr Shakafuswa originally won the Mandevu seat in 2021 under PF ticket and officially defected to the ruling UPND ahead of the 2026 polls to align himself with the policies of President Hakainde Hichilema and openly declared that: “there was no PF to talk about.”





He said choosing the UPND, was a better choice he made based on ideologies it possessed rather than family pressure as it was based on his hallmark of maturity and independent leadership.





“My father has no say in my political decisions. I am a matured politician who started as a councillor, deputy mayor, mayor and MP. In my journey of politics my family remains neutral. It gives me the ultimate freedom to build an authentic political career grounded entirely in my personal convictions and vision for society,” he said.





Before making his decision, Mr Shakafuswa said he evaluated political parties by their core ideologies by ensuring that his career remained principled and sustainable thus a choice for UPND.





However, sources revealed that some opposition leaders were approaching the biological parent, Jonas, the former Katuba member of Parliament to convince his son to rescind his decision following his cross over to the ruling party.





The interaction is said to help the opposition assess internal party fractures and prevent the defection from hurting their grassroots credibility.



The source disclosed that the meeting would depend on the dynamic, this engagement typically served one of three purposes to understand if the defection were a personal betrayal or a coordinated, opportunistic family strategy, to verify that Mr Shakafuswa senior was still firmly supporting the opposition and not tacitly endorsing his son’s move.





“The third aspect is to negotiate or appeal to Mr Shakafuswa to clarify his own political stance publicly, as this is preventing the ruling party from capitalising on the split.



Recently, Mr Shakafuswa junior, claimed that an assassination plot involving traditional rituals were conducted by four senior members of PF who wanted to eliminate Mr Hichilema





“I told my senior colleagues in PF. You cannot use a dead body for politics. A dead person is not conscious of anything….that’s what the Bible tells us. President HH was voted by millions of people but only four people want to use the body of the late president to take over the Government,” he disclosed.





President Hichilema had publicly dismissed allegations that the Government intended to use his predecessor’s body or remains for political or ritual purposes.



A high-profile, months-long standoff occurred between the Zambian Government and the late former president’s family.



The family cited the deceased’s final wishes, opposing state-led funeral plans and insisting that President Hichilema not be allowed near the remains.





The Government sought to repatriate the body for a State burial, leading to multiple court battles, including interventions by the Pretoria High Court in South Africa where he passed away.





President Hichilema had consistently maintained that the State was only fulfilling its official and legal duties regarding a former Head of State, and had condemned the circulation of unfounded rumours and witchcraft claims.