Shakafuswa Seeks Detailed Roadmap for Zambia’s 1,000MW Solar Power Ambition



In a move highlighting the need for clarity in Zambia’s renewable energy initiatives, Ephraim Shakafuswa, a member of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, has formally written to President Hakainde Hichilema.





The letter requests a comprehensive roadmap detailing how the government plans to achieve its ambitious target of generating 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar power by the end of 2025.



Since assuming office in August 2021, President Hichilema has made several commitments to reform and enhance Zambia’s energy sector:





In January 2023, the President announced a $2 billion investment in renewable energy, aiming to add 2,000 MW to the national grid. This initiative includes a partnership between ZESCO and Masdar, a UAE-based renewable energy company, to develop large-scale solar projects across Zambia.





The World Bank has pledged $100 million to improve the financial performance and operational reliability of ZESCO and to support the Rural Electrification Authority (REA). This funding is part of the broader National Energy Advancement and Transformation (NEAT) program, which aims to increase electricity access to 66% of Zambians by 2030.



In his letter, Shakafuswa commended the government’s commitment to expanding Zambia’s renewable energy capacity but stressed the need for transparency and detailed planning to ensure the solar energy generated effectively reaches the Zambian people.





“It is encouraging to see the government’s efforts to boost the energy sector, but achieving sustainability goes beyond just generating power it’s about ensuring this energy is delivered reliably and affordably,” Shakafuswa stated.



The inquiry comes amid growing concerns over Zambia’s energy crisis, with load shedding and power shortages disrupting businesses and households.





President Hichilema has urged the private sector to collaborate with the government in scaling up renewable energy, particularly solar, as part of a broader strategy to diversify the country’s energy mix.



In his letter, Shakafuswa outlined key challenges that could hinder the success of the 1,000MW solar project:





Outdated power grid: Zambia’s existing grid, designed for conventional power sources, needs urgent modernization to handle intermittent solar energy.



Energy storage limitations: Without effective storage systems, surplus solar power generated during the day risks being wasted, leading to unreliable supply at night.





Rural electrification gap: Many rural areas still lack access to electricity, raising concerns about whether the solar power generated will be equitably distributed.



Overreliance on fossil fuels: Solar growth must be balanced with other renewable sources, like wind and geothermal, to ensure grid stability.



Mineral underutilization: With Zambia’s vast copper and cobalt reserves key materials for green technologies Shakafuswa emphasized the need for local processing to support the renewable energy value chain.





In light of these concerns, Shakafuswa has requested the government to provide clarity on:



The modernization of Zambia’s national grid to integrate solar power.



Plans for energy storage technologies to maintain consistent supply.



Strategies for rural electrification to close the energy access gap.





The diversification of renewable energy sources beyond solar.



Policies to support local mineral processing for battery manufacturing and job creation.



“Generating solar power is a crucial step, but without clear systems for distribution, storage, and integration, we risk falling short of the true goal energy accessibility for all Zambians,” Shakafuswa noted.





The Tonse Alliance’s call for a transparent roadmap reflects growing public interest in how the government plans to turn its renewable energy ambitions into tangible results.



March 7, 2025

©️ KUMWESU