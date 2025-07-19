Shaq threatens Robert Griffin III after he reposted racist image of Angel Reese

NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal is making it clear that he’s ready to get physical with retired NFL player turned media personality Robert Griffin III if he doesn’t stop talking about his mentee Angel Reese.

O’Neal’s warning to Griffin came after the former Washington Redskins star took to X to seemingly condemn a photo depicting Reese, 23, as a monkey. But Griffin, 35, appeared to stoke more fire as he reposted the photo, causing several social media users to condemn his actions.

Griffin in his lengthy post also claimed that Reese had shared a video that resulted in his family and friends receiving death threats. He then went further, claiming that Reese’s “inner circle” had called him and told him that he was right about the Chicago Sky star hating fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

But Shaq, 53, was having none of that as he called Griffin out on Bailey Jackson’s Off the Record podcast on Tuesday.

“RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m gonna punch you in your f—ing face. K. It’s enough. Like, I don’t usually do stuff like this but stop it, bro,” the Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA Hall of Famer said, per CBS Sports. “You got your job, you got your podcast, leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond, f—ing stop it. That’s the last time. K. Thank you.”

“That’s not real hate,” Shaq added. “You look around at what’s going on in this real country, that’s hate. This is sports, I’m not supposed to like you. It’s a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you’re gonna be remembered for your podcast. That should tell you you’re not that f—ing great. I don’t want to be remembered for Shaq’s big podcast. I do not. Like leave those girls alone. You already spoke on it. Let it go. So what? He hates her. So f—ing what? I hate you now for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me.”

Shaq continued: “She’s not gonna respond cause I’m the one calling and telling her, ‘Baby, keep it classy.’ Cause she’s not soft, by any means, she’s from the streets. But I’m like, you’re beautiful, don’t indulge with these fools. Cause he’s a fool. You don’t even have G14 classification to say that. I would respect it more if Lisa Leslie said it. Like, that’s y’all category. Stay out of them people’s category. Like I don’t mind you doing your job, but don’t pick on that little girl. Cause guess what? I’m her protector. Now pick on me. You pick on me, I’m gonna punch you in your f—ing face.”

Though there have been reports about a rivalry between Reese and Clark, the WNBA stars have publicly said that is not true. Reese has also previously said that despite being portrayed as the “villain”, she and Clark “don’t hate each other” and are just “super competitive” when playing, per CNN.