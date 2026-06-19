Sharing of Fertilizer in Meda will be the issue of the past- Mundubile





By Ezron Miti



NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has pledged to provide farmers with adequate fertiliser and farming inputs if elected into office.





Mundubile said time for farmers to share fertilizer in gallons is over, promising the the people of Petauke to access a full pack of fertilizer per farmer.





Speaking at a rally in Petauke, Mr Mundubile said his government would reform the Food Reserve Agency Act to enable the purchase of more maize from farmers and ensure maize prices are announced by June 1 each year.





He also promised to construct dams to promote irrigation farming and provide farmers with tractors and other modern equipment to boost agricultural production.





The NRPUP president said the Zambia National Service are supposed to be constructing roads unlike guarding Gold mines which were discovered by youths.

He vowed to remove soldiers from gold mining sites and take them back to infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, vice-presidential candidate Makebi Zulu urged Zambians to vote for Mr Mundubile, saying the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance is committed to restoring democratic freedoms and improving development in the country.

And former Chipata Central member of Parliament and home affairs minister Lameck said he was happy to witness Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu working together.



Chipata Legacy June 19, 2026