“She Was Present in South Africa” – Davido’s Father Presents DNA Proof, Accuses Kemi Olunloyo of Impersonation





Dr. Deji Adeleke, the billionaire father of Afrobeats superstar Davido, has officially stepped in to address the lingering paternity scandal involving a teenager named Anu Adeleke.





The Evidence



Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, January 21, the business mogul presented official DNA documentation to conclusively disprove claims that his son fathered the girl. To counter rumors that the documents circulating online were forged, Dr. Adeleke clarified that the test was conducted in South Africa. He emphasized that the child’s mother was physically present when the results were collected, ensuring the process was transparent and void of manipulation.





The Accusation



In a twisting development, Dr. Adeleke directed strong accusations toward controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo. He alleged that she is the mastermind behind the recent social media agitation, accusing her of impersonating the teenager on Instagram to attack the Adeleke family.





Context



This clarification follows a viral post from the girl’s account demanding a new test “for final confirmation.” Dr. Adeleke urged the public to be wary of false narratives being peddled online regarding the sensitive family matter.