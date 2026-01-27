She Will Fight From The Grave: Family Of Woman Murdered By Ex-Husband Over US$2500 Child Maintenance Declares

Family Vows Victim Will “Fight From Grave” For Justice

The devastated family of a mother allegedly killed in a plot to avoid child maintenance has vowed she will seek justice from beyond the grave. Their declaration follows the murder of Jennifer Karembo, 35, whose ex-husband allegedly conspired with his new wife to kill her over US$2,500 (approx. R47,500) in arrears.

Jennifer was buried in Hwedza after her body was found dumped near Chitungwiza on January 13. The family says her ex-husband, Brian Chanachimwe, lured her to his Harare home on January 12 with a false promise of school fees money before she was killed.

“Ange Asina Kana Kuroora” (She Was Not Even Married)

In a raw and emotional statement, Jennifer’s brother, Ashley Kalembo, spoke for the grieving family. He expressed their profound loss and pointed to the rapid aftermath of the crime as a sign of impending justice.

Ashley Kalembo told H-Metro:

“We are pained as a family. We are just waiting to see what they are going to do because ange asina kana kuroora (she was not even married). Tichatangira ipapo, as for ngozi vanopedzerana vega as you can see that he committed the offence, and was arrested in less than one week.”

He revealed the chilling sequence of events that began with Jennifer’s disappearance, noting the family’s growing alarm when her phone was switched off. Ashley Kalembo added:

“They committed the offence with his wife, who also committed suicide, on the day he was arrested. She will fight from the grave.”

A Lethal Ruse For School Fees

Court proceedings have detailed the alleged calculated plot. Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu presented evidence that Brian Chanachimwe, 34, together with his wife Olipa Chide, planned to murder Jennifer to escape his financial duties.

Prosecutor Jambawu told the Harare Magistrates’ Court:

“The accused persons connived to murder the now deceased after the accused was being pursued to pay US$2,500 (approx. R47,500) child maintenance arrears for his three children with the deceased.”

The court heard that on January 12, Chanachimwe used their children as bait. He allegedly promised Jennifer US$150 (approx. R2,850) for school fees to lure her to his Crowhill home. Prosecutor Jambawu detailed the alleged attack:

“The now deceased was ambushed inside their house by the accused and Olipa Chide who strangled her until she died.”

A Cover-Up Unravels

After the alleged murder, the couple, along with an accomplice named Jonah Nekati who is still at large, worked to hide the crime. They disposed of Jennifer’s personal items and hired a vehicle under false pretences to transport her body.

The case took a further tragic turn on January 21. Olipa Chide, implicated as a co-conspirator, reportedly took her own life at a farm in Gutu as police investigations progressed. Chanachimwe remains in custody and is expected back in court on February 4.

The family’s demand for legal justice remains steadfast. One of Jennifer’s sisters, who asked not to be named, stated plainly:

“We just want justice to prevail, nothing else. We wish the courts to consider our pain as a family.”