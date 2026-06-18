Ship traffic returns to Strait of Hormuz after U.S.-Iran agreement



New MarineTraffic data shows commercial vessels once again moving through the Strait of Hormuz following the release of the interim agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries.





A side-by-side comparison of vessel movements from May and June highlights a sharp contrast. During the height of tensions, ship traffic through the strategic waterway fell dramatically as tankers and cargo vessels avoided the region. In the latest recordings, commercial traffic can be seen gradually returning to the corridor following the announcement of the agreement.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and LNG exports. The reopening of the route is viewed as one of the most important provisions of the interim deal between Washington and Tehran.





While shipping activity has started to recover, maritime analysts caution that traffic remains below pre-war levels as shipping companies, insurers, and vessel operators continue to monitor security conditions before fully resuming normal operations.





The new imagery nevertheless offers one of the clearest visual signs yet that commercial shipping is beginning to return to the Strait of Hormuz after months of disruption.