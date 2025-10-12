Shock As Two Women, Teen Arrested For Stock Theft, Caught Skinning Cattle

Extremely Rare Case: Women Arrested For Zimbabwe Cattle Rustling

A stunning scene unfolded in a quiet village this week as police arrested two women and a teenage boy for the brazen theft of cattle. According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the trio was allegedly caught in the act, skinning beasts they had just slaughtered. The involvement of women in such a serious agricultural crime has been described as exceptionally rare.

The suspects were identified as Prisca Sithole (34), Cathrine Sibanda (29), and a 16-year-old male. Their alleged participation challenges the typical profile of stock theft offenders.

Grisly Discovery In Mboma Village

The incident took place on 9 October 2025 in Mboma Village, Lower Gweru. Police rushed to the scene after receiving a tip-off and found a disturbing sight.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the evidence was overwhelming:

“ZRP Maboleni arrested Prisca Sithole (34), Cathrine Sibanda (29) and a 16-year-old boy… The suspects, along with three others still at large, allegedly stole five cattle and were caught while skinning two. Three live cattle, two carcasses, two buckets of offal and the getaway vehicle, a black Honda Fit, were recovered at the scene.”

Severe Legal Consequences

The suspects now face the severe consequences of Zimbabwe’s stock theft laws, which make no distinction based on gender. The legal framework for this crime is notoriously strict, especially when it involves cattle.

The Criminal Law Code stipulates a mandatory minimum sentence for such offences. For the theft of cattle under the circumstances described by police, the law is clear:

“If the stock theft involved any bovine or equine animal stolen in the circumstances described in paragraph (a) or (b)… [the offender is liable] to imprisonment for a period of not less than nine years or more than twenty-five years.”

This means that if convicted, the accused could face a prison term of no less than nine years, with limited options for suspending the sentence.

Accomplices Still At Large

Police confirmed that three other suspects are on the run. The presence of a getaway car suggests organised planning.