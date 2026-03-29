 “SHOCK CLAIMS: WAS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ‘USED’ BY ISRAEL? GLOBAL DEBATE EXPLODES AS PEOPLE QUESTION WHO IS REALLY CALLING THE SHOTS!” 





A heated debate has broken out online after claims that President Donald Trump may have been “used” in a bigger global political game involving Israel.





The discussion started gaining attention after journalist Hopewell Chin’ono spoke about it, saying this issue had already been raised weeks ago before it became widely talked about.





Things escalated even more after an opinion article from The Independent suggested that the US President may have only realised later that some decisions were not fully in the best interest of the United States.





 Social media is now divided:



Some people believe powerful countries often play behind-the-scenes games, even with world leaders



Others strongly reject this, saying these are just opinions with no real proof





⚖️ Experts say this situation shows how complicated global politics can be, where alliances and strategy play a big role in decisions.





Right now, there is no official evidence confirming these claims, but the conversation keeps growing as more people share their views.





 The big question remains:

Is this a real power game happening behind closed doors… or just another political narrative?