SHOCKER: Minister Alleges Top ZANU-PF Figures in Narco Scandal



Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has sent shockwaves through the political establishment after sensationally claiming that some senior ZANU-PF officials are abusing their powerful positions to traffic drugs within the country.





Speaking in a startling disclosure that has ignited national debate, Kazembe alleged that the drug menace gripping communities is not only driven by criminal syndicates but also by individuals operating from within the corridors of power. His remarks have intensified pressure on authorities to act decisively against high-level corruption and drug-related crime.





The explosive claims come amid growing public concern over rising substance abuse, particularly among youths, and calls for tougher enforcement and accountability. While no names were mentioned, the allegations have rattled the ruling party and fueled demands for investigations to expose and punish those implicated.





Kazembe’s statements have placed the spotlight firmly on integrity in leadership, with the nation now watching closely to see whether action will follow the words.