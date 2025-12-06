Sierra Leone Secures $300 Million to Open Its First Large-Scale Commercial Gold Mine Worth Over $4 Billion
It would be the first-ever large-scale commercial gold production in Sierra Leone.
The Baomahun Gold Project is located roughly 200 km east of the capital, Freetown, in Bo and Tonkolili Districts.
It covers a land area of about 124.27 square kilometres.
It currently has over 60 tonnes of gold worth over $4 billion.
The mine is expected to produce on average 5 tonnes of gold per year over a projected mine life of 12.5 years, which will bring over $300 million per year.
It is expected to generate 900 direct and indirect jobs, with 90 % of the workforce coming from Sierra Leone’s local population.