SIMON MWEWA ACCUSES PF OF THREATENING TO P0UNCE ON HIM IF HE ATTENDS DANDY CRAZY’S FUNERAL



By Beatrice Chabaya



Vlogger Simon Mwewa has raised serious concerns about his safety, alleging that the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) party plans to target him if he attends the funeral of the late Zambian artist Dandy Crazy. In a live video streamed today, Mr. Mwewa expressed his fears, saying he believes the PF might “pøunce” on him at the event due to his previous remarks regarding Zambian artists.





He said that his comments have been politicized, and so the PF would want to take advantage of that and target him, just because he seems to be anti-them.



He stated that Dandy Crazy was one of the funniest guys he had ever heard.





“It’s just that my comments bruised a lot of people, and unfortunately, a lot of guys have taken a political stance, and my comment now has turned political. Because there are a lot of PF guys who would love to see me at Dandy Crazy’s funeral, so that they can mete out vi0lence against me, because they consider me to be anti-them, and so they would love to use this situation as an excuse to mete out vi0lence against me”, he said.





“But you know, I’m not going to do that. I would never go to a place where I’m not welcome, because you end up being bèatèn. So, no, whether I go or not, I’m still a man, only kǐds will fall for it and go just because people are saying if I’m a man I’ll go. No I’m 55 years old, not 19, and I’m wise”



He also stated that he had no regrets over the post he made, further stating that Zambians do not like to hear the truth, hence their anger towards him.





“I have no regrets about what I said. The truth is often unwelcome, especially when it concerns our artists, Zambians don’t like being told the truth, and my comments were not specifically about Dandy Crazy, they were about a broader issue regarding our music industry.”





Mr Mwewa had previously stirred controversy by describing some Zambian artists as “drǔnkârds,” a statement he firmly stood by in his latest video.





He clarified that his intention was never to target Dandy Crazy, whom he described as “a jovial and one of the most comical people I have ever encountered.



