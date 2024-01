SIMON MWEWA APPEALS AGAINST HIS SIX MONTHS JAIL SENTENCE

CONVICTED vlogger Simon Chitambala Mwewa has reportedly applied for bail pending appeal against the six months jail term imposed on him by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

Sources close to the case indicate to #Mwebantu

that hearing of the bail pending appeal may come up early next week.

Mr Mwewa was two days ago jailed six months for deflating tryes on a Hiace minibus parked near his business premises, Simoson building.

C:Mwebantu