US president, Joe Biden has admitted he considered killing himself after losing his wife and daughter in a car crash.

In an interview with radio journalist Howard Stern, the US President opened up about his grief after his first wife Nelia and their one-year-old daughter Naomi died in a car crash in Delaware, US on December 18, 1972.

Biden told Stern: ‘You don’t have to be crazy to commit suicide if you’ve been to the top of the mountain and you think you’ll never be there again.

‘For a brief moment I thought maybe I’ll just go to Delaware Memorial Bridge and just jump, but I had two kids.’

President Joe Biden reveals he contemplated suicide after his first wife and 13-month-old daughter died in car crash

President Joe Biden reveals he contemplated suicide after his first wife and 13-month-old daughter died in car crash

The President also said that after his wife’s death, he used to take out a bottle of scotch and plan to get drunk, but could never make himself do it.

‘I don’t drink, that’s not a virtue. I just never drank. And, I used to sit there and think to myself, I’m just gonna take out a bottle of scotch. ‘We always had liquor in the house, and I was gonna just drink it and get drunk, and I can never bring myself to do it.’

Biden has repeatedly talked about his reasons for abstaining from alcohol, once claiming ‘there are enough drunks’ in his family history.

The revelations were made during a surprise appearance on Stern’s SiriusXM show, which was not listed on the president’s public schedule and was not announced by the White House until it went live on the air.

Also during the interview, Biden said he would be more than happy to debate his Republican rival Donald Trump, saying: ‘I am, somewhere, I don’t know when, but I am happy to debate him.’