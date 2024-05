PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DEPARTS FOR KENYA

President Hichilema writes…

Fellow citizens,

We have left for the Republic of Kenya to attend the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit, following an invitation from His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya.

Thank you for your prayers.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia