Simon Mwewa Beaten at UPND Primaries

Simon Mwewa Beaten at Primaries



While he has printed fliers and he us campaigning directly to Lusaka residents, Chitambala Mwewa (Simon Mwewa Lane) has been whacked at UPND Primaries.





Mwewa who is a vlogger advocates for a clean surrounding around the family building-Simoson- and surrounding areas, is also President Hakainde Hichilema’s vlogger



Below is the story.



He has been beaten by Lusaka Deputy Mayor, and Silwizya Ward 16 Councillor, Ketty Nanyangwe.



KETTY NANYANGWE EMERGES AS OVERALL PREFERRED CANDIDATE FOR LUSAKA MAYORAL POSITION





Aspiring Lusaka Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe has emerged as the overall preferred candidate for the Lusaka mayoral position following growing endorsements from UPND party members and community structures across several constituencies in the province.





Nanyangwe, who has been endorsed by Makeni, Roma, Mandevu, Kanyama, Matero, Chawama, Kabwata, and Munali constituencies Party structures, where many UPND members have expressed confidence in her leadership abilities, grassroots connection, and experience in local governance.



Ketty Nanyangwe is currently serving as the Deputy Mayor of Lusaka.