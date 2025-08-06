Simuyemba apologizes to ECZ



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) formally demanded a public retraction and apology regarding false and defamatory allegations made by Mr Musenda Kaluba Simuyemba during the State of the Nation program, which aired on Prime TV on 12th July, 2025. The remarks in question challenged the integrity of the Commission and its officials without any factual basis.



Mr Simuyemba has since unreservedly apologized to the Commission for the said remarks as per letter below.



Full letters below.