SINKAMBA ACCUSES U.S OF USING KAFUE RIVER POLLUTION TO PUSH ANTI-CHINA AGENDA





Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has dismissed the latest statement by the United States Embassy in Zambia as political rhetoric and has accused the United States government of using Zambia’s Kafue River pollution crisis as ammunition in its trade war with China





The U.S. government has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all its personnel from Kitwe and nearby areas affected by the Sino metals mine tailings dam spill, citing newly available data showing the presence of hazardous and carcinogenic substances, including arsenic, cyanide, uranium, and other heavy metals with both immediate and long-term health risks.





However, Mr. Sinkamba argues that if the U.S. was genuinely concerned, it would have acted in February when the spill occurred, rather than six months later, saying the timing of the announcement suggests that the move is aimed at tarnishing China’s image.





He further contends that the U.S. has ignored historical lead pollution in Kabwe caused by Anglo American, which left thousands of children exposed and affected, yet has not withdrawn its personnel from that area or made scathing announcements.





Mr. Sinkamba believes interventions by the Zambia air force, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency-ZEMA, the mines safety department and others, to neutralize the acid spill within 14 days, and ongoing daily monitoring, were adequate to restore water safety and allow safe citizen use of the resource.



CREDIT: PHOENIX NEWS