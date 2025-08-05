‘Skip classes, lose your visa’- United States warns international students

The United States has issued a stern warning to international students, including Nigerians, over the consequences of violating student visa regulations.

In a message shared on its official X handle on Monday, August 4, the US Mission in Nigeria cautioned that students who drop out, skip classes, or leave their academic programmes without notifying their schools risk having their visas revoked.

It further stated that such violations could affect students’ eligibility for future US visa applications.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your programmes of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the mission stated

The US Mission therefore advised all student visa holders to strictly follow the rules tied to their visas and ensure they remain in good academic standing.

“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the mission noted