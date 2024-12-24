Snoop Dogg apologizes to Kendrick Lamar for Drake diss track post

Snoop Dogg has publicly addressed an issue with ‘nephew’ Kendrick Lamar after he shared an Instagram post that included Drake’s diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Kendrick and Drake have been in a rap feud for months, and Snoop’s action clearly displeased the “Not Like Us” star.

Speaking in an interview with Bootleg Kev, 52-year-old Snoop revealed that he privately reached out to Lamar to apologize for the incident.

The American music legend referred to Kendrick as his “nephew,” and said he was not aware the post was attached to a diss track targeting Lamar and apologized for his actions.

“That’s my nephew, man,” Snoop said. “He’s a rapper, he’s supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth. That’s the way he felt, you know what I’m saying? And he has the right to say that.”

Snoop previously referred to Lamar as the “King of the West,” and revealed that he left the “Not Like Us” rapper a voicemail once he realized his mistake.

“I apologized. I was like, ‘Damn, I was on them edibles. You’re right, nephew. I gotta be more careful.’”

It all began when Snoop shared a promotional post for his cocktail brand, Gin & Juice, unaware that “Taylor Made Freestyle” was the soundtrack.

The track features AI-generated vocals from Snoop and Tupac had some jabs against Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar later addressed the situation in his own lyrics and said: “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles.”

Snoop Dogg admitted he had not reviewed the music attached to the collaborative post before he shared it.

“When I do these posts, I just see ‘Gin & Juice,’ because it’s my brand. I don’t know what song this is—I’m not hip to everybody’s music,” he said.

Once Snoop learnt of Lamar’s reaction, he immediately deleted the post and reached out to make amends.

“I called nephew, left him a message because he ain’t pick up—he was working. I said, ‘Nephew, it’s Uncle Snoop. I got the message. I apologize. I was f***ed up. My bad.’”

When asked about Drake’s use of AI-generated vocals in the diss track, Snoop chose to distance himself from the feud.

“I don’t want to be in nobody’s s, man. I like being in my own s,” he said.

“I don’t get in nobody’s beef—I’m usually the one who ends the beef”.

“When it comes to this s, you’re gonna handle your business because you’re from the muthafin’ West. You don’t need no help. And if you needed help, you wouldn’t have to ask. I’d have been on the double.”

Snoop Dogg also chose not to leave a comment on Drake’s ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us.”