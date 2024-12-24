American rapper, Snoop Dogg has opened up about the tension that arose between him and Dr. Dre following his decision to acquire Death Row Records.

In a candid interview with AP News, the rapper revealed that his longtime mentor was initially wary of the move. Snoop purchased the famous label from MNRK Music Group, formerly eOne Music, in 2022—a milestone that marked a full-circle moment in his career but stirred skepticism among those closest to him.

Notably, before Snoop’s acquisition, Death Row Records faced a turbulent history.

The label filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and was subsequently sold to WIDEawake Entertainment Group in 2009.

When WIDEawake declared bankruptcy, Death Row changed owners again, eventually becoming a division of Hasbro before eOne was bought by Blackstone in 2021.

By the time Snoop took control, the label’s financial struggles had cast a long shadow over its legacy. Dr. Dre’s initial reaction reflected those concerns. “Oh, he didn’t like it,” Snoop admitted bluntly. “He was torn up about it. He didn’t like it.”

According to Snoop, Dre and others questioned why he would choose to take on what appeared to be a financial and reputational burden.

“To them, it looked like, ‘Why is he buying a bag of problems when he’s already successful? Why bring that back into his life?’” Snoop explained. But for Snoop, the acquisition went beyond business. It was a matter of legacy and redemption.

“They didn’t understand what I saw,” he said. “I saw my legacy. Saw unfinished business that needed to be handled. I wanted to put some life into Death Row—some beautiful music and happy moments to redefine what it stood for.”

Over time, Dr. Dre’s perspective shifted. Snoop shared that his mentor eventually became one of the label’s biggest advocates. “He loves it now,” Snoop said with a grin.

“He’s down with it. I even got him asking for a Death Row jacket.”

Since taking the reins, Snoop has brought back iconic artists like The Eastsidaz and Tha Dogg Pound while signing new talent, including standout R&B artist October London.

Last week, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre released their collaborative album, Missionary, under the Death Row label, cementing the label’s renewed presence in today’s music industry.