Snoop Dogg Recalls Asking Kendrick Lamar For Advice

Snoop Dogg may have been making his mark in music many years before Kendrick Lamar even considered rapping, but the Doggfather has no ego when it comes to asking for advice from his younger peer.

Appearing on an episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast published on Wednesday (December 18), Snoop explained why it’s important for him to always be evolving with help from others.

“That’s what the game is about – learning and getting information and not being too big to ask,” he said. “I called Kendrick maybe a year and a half ago when I was overseas and I had watched him perform in Paris. He had did a show in Paris for Amazon, and I was so fucking intrigued with his showmanship and the way he had his shit together. I hit Terrace Martin and I said, ‘Cuh, give me K. Dot’s number!’

“And he gave me his number and I called cuh and I said, ‘Man, how the fuck did you do that show? What I gotta do to make my show like that?’ And he gave me some simple shit, but it was so much information in that small conversation that I ended up making my show even better. But that’s me not having an ego and reaching out to someone who’s younger than me, flyer than me, doper than me and got a tap on some shit that I need to get information on.”

Elsewhere in the new interview, Snoop Dogg revealed that he privately reached out to Kendrick Lamar and apologized for posting Drake‘s diss song “Taylor Made Freestyle” on social media.

“What had happened was, I did a collaborative post with someone. When I do it, I don’t listen to the music, I just see Gin & Juice because it’s my brand,” he said, referring to the drinks company that he and Dr. Dre launched earlier this year.

“So when I posted it, I’m thinking I’m posting Gin & Juice. I don’t know what song this is, I’m not hip to everybody’s music.”

Snoop then revealed what he told Kendrick Lamar after finding out that his “Institutionalized” collaborator was not happy about the post.

“Then I get the word: ‘Nephew didn’t like what you did,’” he continued. “What did I do?! ‘You played some music.’ What music?! Then I had to go look at the [post] and I’m like, ‘Aw, that’s cuz.’