Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Announces Pregnancy: ‘I’m Having A Mini Me’

Snoop Dogg‘s daughter Cori Broadus has made a big announcement hot on the heels of the release of a reality show about her relationship with fiancé Wayne Deuce: she and Wayne are having a baby.

Tha Doggfather’s only daughter told E! News, which shared the information in a story published on Monday (December 23).

“I found out Oct. 28,” Cori said. “This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed.”

Despite Broadus having been diagnosed with lupus as a child, she went on, “me and the baby are doing perfectly fine. I’m having a girl.

“My mom and dad were so excited, their baby girl is having a baby. My dad was hoping for a grandson, though.”

Cori said that she and Deuce are looking forward to being parents.

“I’m just excited to love on my baby girl and make her feel like she’s the prettiest in the world,” she said. “Growing up, I wasn’t the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so just to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age. And I’m having a mini me.

“Wayne said he’s excited to have someone that looks like me. He knows she is going to be so beautiful and he just can’t wait to build things for her and give her all the love in the world.”

Cori and Duece were engaged in November 2022, but pushed back their wedding after she suffered a stroke earlier this year. However, she’s fully recovered and full steam ahead on planning, which was documented in the series, which premiered on December 5.

As previously reported, Cori Broadus was rushed to the hospital in January after suffering what she described as “a severe stroke.”

The cause behind the episode was initially unknown, though she has been battling lupus — an autoimmune disease for which there is currently no cure — for most of her life.

“I had a severe stroke this am [two teary-eyed emojis] I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories while revealing the news.