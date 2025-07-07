So he made history, skipped the ZITF and Killed a Dozen- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

This week was Independence Day, popularly known as the Fourth of July, a federal holiday in the United States which commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, which established the United States of America.





I saw Americans hold celebrations, join in fireworks display shows and sing the “The Star-Spangled Banner”, the national anthem of the United States.





I also saw them make the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, a patriotic verse recited, that promises allegiance to the flag of the United States and the republic of the United States.





“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” crowds shouted with hands on hearts.





It was a pleasure to watch a people show public loyalty, deep affection, love and patriotism to their country.

Probably we wouldn’t have wars and unrelenting civil conflict in Africa if we loved our countries more.





Those who have followed my writing will agree.



That I’m a big critic of the Bretton Woods institutions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, and the role they play in pretending to help Africa while preparing it and grooming it for western and multinational exploitation.





I’m also a strong critic of the economic liberalism, a political and economic ideology that emphasizes on limiting government intervention in the economy, promotes unfettered free markets, free trade, and grants minimal government regulation.





I have found, for example, that China’s economic system, which promotes a mixed or socialist market economy, a blend of state-led planning and market-based principles, is more practical and suitable to Africa than the liberal policies.





The Chinese economic development and results in the last 30 years, speak for themselves.



I regularly condemn the dominant role that many multi-national companies play in Africa, exploiting its resources, refusing to pay just or fair taxes, seeking exploitative incentives and engaging in illicit financial flows, tax dodging and tax avoidance schemes to obtain as much wealth as possible, from Africa without recourse to opportunities for Africa’s benefits.





This position is mistaken to mean that I’m anti-western world. No I’m not.



So my presence in the United States is greeted with suspicions and ridicule…”What are you doing eating with Imperialists?”





So while President Hakainde Hichilema is obsessed and locked in a battle to access and retrieve the body of his predecessor, against family wishes, while he has resumed his chest-thumping self praise about the economy alleged rise, and has grabbed yet another parliamentary seat from the Opposition, more grave things are brewing.





His government has killed a dozen youths while dispersing the thousands of youths that gathered and camped at Kikonge Old Gold pit in Mufumbwe district in North-Western province.





As is now customary, Government is trying hard to lie and reduce the death toll to two even when videos, witness account and other sources of information show otherwise.





They lie about everything.



While at it, President Hichilema made history. He missed the Zambia International Trade Fair, Zambia’s premier trade show with exhibitors from Africa and beyond.





For the first time in its 59 year history, the holiday calendar to coincide with the Trade Show was adjusted by a week at a very short notice.



We heard this was to accommodate the special Guest of Honour, a President from the region as is custom, to co-officiate with President Hichilema.





Despite the valiant effort by the organizers, this was not be!



In the end we were treated to Situmbeko Musokotwane (Finance), Chipoka Mulenga ( Commerce Trade and Industry) and Elias Mubanga ( Small and Medium Enterprises) trying hard to stand in the big shoes of two Heads of State.





The Cost-of-living Crisis continued to escalate with the monthly food basket now standing at K11,763.00



The June 2025 Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB), data revealed a continued upward trend in the cost of living, particularly driven by sharp increases in non-food essentials.





From January to June 2025, Lusaka’s BNNB rose by ZMW 962.81—surpassing the increase recorded over the same period in 2024.





Similarly, the exchange rate market returned to its known sharp volatility as the Kwacha continued to lose value and slip to K25 to a $1 after making dramatic gains two weeks ago that saw it stand at K22.9 in 3 years!



Until next week, this is your letter from the USA.